Protests descended into violent chaos yet again in Portland over the weekend, as protesters targeted the federal courthouse and reportedly hurled Molotov cocktails toward federal officers.

Chaos erupted in the city again late Sunday into early Monday morning as protesters attempted to breach the fence of the federal courthouse, hurling “mortar-style fireworks over the fence.”A group also lit what the Portland Police described as a “large fire in Lownsdale Square Park”:

On July 27, 2020 at about 12:59 a.m. somebody started a fire just inside the fence along SW 3rd Avenue. The fire started quickly, grew into large flames on the sidewalk, and was out within about a minute. Following that, dozens of people approached the outside of the fence with shields and began throwing objects over it.

Footage from the protests show demonstrators throwing what appear to be Molotov cocktails toward federal officers:

BREAKING: rioters throw what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail at federal agents dispersing crowds pic.twitter.com/67hJvnYEB5 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 27, 2020

Antifa rioters are throwing Molotov cocktails toward federal officers at the courthouse. Earlier in the day, police found a cache of ready-made incendiary devices and fully loaded magazines. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KFPyahZ8Er — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

Rioters have now thrown Molotov Cocktails at the courthouse pic.twitter.com/bM5TfqcdzJ — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 27, 2020

Arsonists have set front of courthouse on fire in Portland pic.twitter.com/rVh5nEYjH3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 27, 2020

Rioters continue to throw rocks at federal courthouse in continual attempts to cause federal officers to retaliate These people ask for it when they get tear gassed pic.twitter.com/O7pKaGAxQf — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 27, 2020

After dumping all the @RiotRibs trash at the Portland federal courthouse, they set it on fire. Video by @ShelbyTalcott. #antifa pic.twitter.com/lrM6LPZklu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

Portland Police did not assist federal law enforcement in dispersing the crowds and did not make any arrests late Sunday or early Monday morning.

The violence coincided with police recovering a bag filled with loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails near Lownsdale Square Park. Portland Police provided a picture of the discovery on social media:

Tonight Portland Police were near Lownsdale Square Park. A person pointed out a bag to them. Inside the bag Police found loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails pic.twitter.com/ytpu9pZjqG — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 27, 2020

According to the Portland Police Bureau, “the origin of this ammunition and these destructive devices is under investigation.”

While Portland Police did not engage with protesters late Sunday, it did declare a riot in downtown Portland on July 26, arresting several people, including:

29-year-old Dana Parks, Portland: Resist Arrest, Attempt Assault of Public Safety Officer x 2, Escape III x 2, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II 29-year-old Rhys Alan Wiski-Sutton: Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II, Resist Arrest 28- year-old Christopher J. Briggs: Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II 28-year-old Mackenzie D. Kirsch: Interfering with a Peace Officer 24-year-old Ahnauna Andrews, Portland: Interfering with a Peace Officer 32-year-old Zachary A. Trudo, Hillsboro: Interfering with a Peace Officer, Assault IV, Resist Arrest, Attempt Escape III

Notably, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, recently called the Antifa violence ravaging Portland “a myth.”

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

