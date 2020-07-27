https://www.theepochtimes.com/violent-weekend-protest-in-virginia-costs-university-100000-in-damages_3440205.html

Following a weekend marked by violent protests, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) said it would cost more than $100,000 to deal with damage protestors inflicted on the university’s Richmond campus.

“It is heartbreaking to see extensive damage at our Monroe Park Campus following a violent demonstration overnight in Richmond,” VCU’s president Michael Rao wrote on Sunday in a campus-wide message. Hundreds of protesters marched to Richmond Police Headquarters near Monroe Park Saturday night in a demonstration billed as support for Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Oregon. Portland has seen almost two months of violence against federal agents protecting federal property.

The police declared an unlawful assembly and dispersed the protestors, who tore up police tape, threw fireworks and asphalt chucks at police officers, and left behind shattered windows and a burning dump truck.

A parked truck is set on fire in Richmond, Virginia on July 25, 2020. (Eze Amos/Getty Images)

“About 80 windows were broken in a dozen buildings along with site furnishings dragged onto the street and damaged and numerous buildings tagged with graffiti,” Rao said. “Damage is being assessed now, but it is expected to be more than $100,000.”

According to Rao, the university has been informed by law enforcement that those demonstrators were “different” compared to those participating in other demonstrations that occurred to the city over the past weeks. “The protest was promoted in social media and flyers to be destructive, ostensibly to support protests in Portland,” he said. “We are concerned about groups that promote destruction and violence co-opting important social justice reform movements.”

“VCU supports free speech and stands in solidarity with those peacefully expressing messages of social justice and equity for all people. VCU does not condone—under any circumstance—acts of violence or vandalism, regardless of the purported cause,” Rao said, adding that the university has asked the state’s attorney to press criminal charges against any individuals involved with the weekend’s violence.

People carrying homemade Black Lives Matter shields march in front of protesters in Richmond, Virginia on July 25, 2020. (Eze Amos/Getty Images)

Richmond Police Department reported that six protestors were arrested Saturday night on various charges, including unlawful assembly, rioting with a firearm, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

“The city of Richmond is open and welcomes those who would like to come here in expression of their First Amendment right,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said in a press conference. “However, we have to take action when we know that violence is coming.”

