Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered travelers from 27 states to self-quarantine due to a spike in new COVID-19 infections across the country.

Effective Monday, July 27, the requirement is that anyone who was traveling for non-essential activities that comes into Washington from one of over two dozen states designated as “high-risk” must subject themselves to a 14-day period of isolation counting from their arrival in the District, Bowser said in a statement.

The mayor issued a list on Monday indicating which states are considered high-risk for purposes of the new self-quarantine mandate:

Arkansas

Arizona

Alabama

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

On Friday, Bowser’s office said in a release that she would be posting the list of “high-risk” states on Monday and stipulated on what basis states would put on or taken off the list. “High-risk areas” are locations where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people, according to the release.

“We know, unfortunately, that there are states that are seeing significant spikes and new cases. We know that there are places where people are not being as cautious or making the sacrifices that we’re making here in D.C.,” Bowser said at a news conference announcing the new mandate.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser attends a press conference in Washington, on June 10, 2020. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Exemptions from the new quarantine requirement are people who travel to and from Maryland and Virginia. Also, those who are traveling through a “high-risk area,” such as by vehicle or through an airport, similarly don’t have to self-isolate. The full order that introduces the new self-quarantine rule can be found here.

The number of new daily recorded COVID-19 cases has accelerated in the United States since the end of June, Worldometers data shows, although the count of new daily deaths attributed to the potentially deadly bug has dropped since its April peak of around 2,500 per day to around 1,000 a day, on average, in recent weeks.

The number of new daily COVID-19 deaths on July 26, according to figures compiled by Worldometers, was highest in Texas (+86), Florida (+77), Louisiana (+46), and California (+26). The number of new COVID-19 cases on July 26, according to Worldometers figures, was highest in Florida (+9,344), California (+6,074), Texas (+4,309), and Louisiana (+3,840).

As the world confronts the prospect of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, some countries have imposed travel curbs. A surge of infections in Spain prompted Britain to order all travelers from there to quarantine for two weeks, while Papua New Guinea halted entry to travelers starting Monday, except ones arriving by air.

