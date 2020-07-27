http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Pyr3WSPW9k4/

American doctors are holding a “White Coat Summit” on Capitol Hill Monday to address what they call “a massive disinformation campaign” surrounding the Chinese coronavirus to which “American life has fallen casualty.”

“If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease,” reads the event’s information page.

The purpose of the two day summit is to allow “frontline doctors [the ability to] talk directly to the American people.” Topics to be discussed include the reopening of America’s schools, “medical cancel culture,” and the public policy.

Monday’s agenda is as follows:

8:30 am: Coffee, Opening Remarks 9:00 am: Panel #1 Schools 10:00 am: Topic #2 The Virus/Disease Facts 10:20 am: Topic #2 Hoaxes Identified 10:40 am: Panel #2 Hoaxes Demonstrated 11:10 am: Panel #2 Medical Cancel Culture 11:30 am: Topic #3 Fear 11:45 am: Topic #4 Public Policy 12:00 pm: Lunch 1:00 pm: Capitol Hill Photo Op 2:00 pm: Capitol Hill Press Conference 4:00 pm: Panel 2: HCQ 5:00 pm: Topic #4: Follow the Money 5:30 pm: Panel #3: Lockdowns 4:00-8:00 pm: Individual Physician Interviews

