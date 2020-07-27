https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/asked-readers-send-photos-democrat-party-sanctioned-destruction-rioting-community-shocked-sent/

For weeks now since the death of George Floyd in May Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Marxists and other far left groups with the support of the Democrat Party have been looting, rioting and destroying businesses, homes and public property across America.

The mainstream media HAS YET to air this destruction from the weeks of Democrat-endorsed violence and destruction.

The Democrats don’t want you to see the destruction.

On Friday we asked our readers to send photos of the Democrat sanctioned devastation in their communities.

We were overwhelmed with the response.

We received over 100 emails and HUNDREDS of photos.

We’ve included many of them here.

Out of respect for many of our readers we maintained their anonymity.

Remember as you read this: Democrats are Destroying This Country.

And the mainstream media is hiding this from you.



TRENDING: BLM Protester Fatally Shot in Austin: ‘People Who Hate Us’ Are ‘Too Big of P-ssies to Actually Do Anything About It’

Columbus, Ohio

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Portland, Oregon

Last night was the 60th straight night of leftist rioting in downtown Portland.

Tonight will mark the 60th night of riots and civil unrest in #Portland Here is a current look at the scene pic.twitter.com/DEL3kcL4Ar — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 27, 2020

Chicago, Illinois

San Diego,California

Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

St. Louis, Missouri



Retired Police Chief David Dorn was gunned down by looters at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in north St. Louis. His death was broadcast on Facebook live.

More Downtown Minneapolis

More Portland, Oregon

Downtown Denver, Colorado





Conservative author Michelle Malkin was attacked and beaten at a rally in support of police in Denver.

More Minneapolis

Arlington, Texas

More Portland

More Chicago

More Columbus, Ohio

More Chicago

More Minneapolis

New York

More Chicago

More Portland

Austin, Texas



Leftist Protester Shot and Killed by Driver in Austin as Crowd Blocked Intersection

Washington DC



Burning down historic St. John’s Church



Black Lives Matter street signs



Terrified Woman Mobbed by Violent Protesters, Hits Gas to Escape — Police Won’t Arrest Her and Let Her Drive on Home

Minneapolis

Antifa, Marxists and Black Lives Matter did this.

Democrats sanctioned this.

The party of destruction and chaos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

