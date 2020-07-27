https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/africans-stayed-african/

The vehement discordance exhibited by those blacks that decry America cannot be overstated. That said, I argue that those predisposed to indict America, and adjudge her guilty for all disappointment real or perceived, be forced to address what could have been their alternative reality.

Several years ago, Pelican Publishing asked me to write the foreword for the re-release of Booker T. Washington’s epic work: “Up From Slavery: An Autobiography.” While many blacks and no few blue-eyed Marxists look upon Booker T. Washington as the quintessential Uncle Tom and bootlicker, I view him as a giant of a man upon whom God had given in ample measure the clearness of discernment wherewith to understand that blessings seldom come without a few bruises.

Thus, it was with what I can only reason was born out of ruminative perplexity that he wrote:

“I have long since ceased to cherish any spirit of bitterness against the Southern white people on account of the enslavement of my race. … Then, when we rid ourselves of prejudice, or racial feeling, and look facts in the face, we must acknowledge that, notwithstanding the cruelty and moral wrong of slavery, the ten million Negroes inhabiting this country, who themselves or whose ancestors went through the school of American slavery, are in a stronger and more hopeful condition, materially, intellectually, morally, and religiously, than is true of an equal number of black people in any other portion of the globe. This is so to such an extent that Negroes in this country, who themselves or whose forefathers went through the school of slavery, are constantly returning to Africa as missionaries to enlighten those who remained in the fatherland. This I say, not to justify slavery – on the other hand, I condemn it as an institution, as we all that in America it was established for selfish and financial reasons, and not from a missionary motive – but to call attention to a fact, and to show how Providence so often uses men and institutions to accomplish a purpose. When persons ask me in these days how, in the midst of what sometimes seem hopelessly discouraging conditions, I can have such faith in the future of my race in this country, I remind them of the wilderness through which and out of which, a good Providence has already led us.” (Foreword page x; page 16)

Therein Booker T. Washington lays bare the question that virtually no black person is willing to answer and certainly not one of the self-professed enlightened ones. The question I refer to is: What if the Ashanti and Dahomi African tribes located upon the Ivory Coast had not made commerce out of capturing and selling the inland Africans to Muslims who in turn sold the Africans to Portuguese and European shipping companies who sold the slaves to Americans?

I’m asking the question specifically of those despiteous ingrates who have all to be thankful for, but would rather spend their lives wallowing in animus and self-inflicted despair.

It was not Liberia, the Sudan, Ghana or the Congo that produced men and women such as Dr. Carter G. Goodson, Garrett Morgan, Percy L. Julian, Dr. Jane Wright, William A. Lester, Jr., Daniel Hale Williams, William B. Purvis and Norbert Rillieux. It was post-slavery America – and yet I’ll say with great confidence that the overwhelming majority of blacks have no idea the importance of these persons and until now have never heard of them.

If Africans had stayed in African it’s a safe bet that there would have been the likes of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s father who was connected umbilically to crazed Somalian sociopath dictator Said Barre. But what are the chances that Omar herself would have been more than a piece of meat or sidewalk beggar? (See: “Ilhan Omar Can’t Leave Country Because of The Sins of Her Father,” Mychal Massie, July 17, 2019.)

If Africa hadn’t turned selling other Africans to slave traders into a thriving economy, even if there were an Al Sharpton and Maxine Waters, would they be the shakedown scammers they are today in the United States? Does anyone honestly believe that the likes of Stacey Abrams would be provided money and privilege to attack a sitting African dictator or warlord? Would Karen Attiah, global editor for the fish-wrapper newspaper Washington Post, be working for a major newspaper attacking white women in the crudest most boorish ways? The truth is heck no. However, I’d say there’s a better than even chance that her ancestors were likely the very Africans who made slave trading a commercial success for certain African tribes. Attiah is from Ghana, and until the early 1900s Ghana was the slave trader nation Ashanti.

Thanks to America’s failed public school system and revisionist history, individuals void of knowledge are easy targets for college professors prostituting propaganda as fact.

I’m not making ipse dixit statements. I’m reminding people of what Booker T. Washington himself concluded after having been born a slave in America.

Slavery wasn’t moral, nor was it life in a Disney theme park, but God used the toil of slavery to bring 10 million people to America who’s progeny participated in the invention of medicine, surgery, industry ad nauseam, that would have been beyond reach had they stayed in Africa.

What are the chances the Obama woman would have been more than a maid or laundry worker had her ancestors stayed in Africa? Even if she were able to slither her way into an African capital as a despot’s wife, she’d have been skewered for having flaunted usufruct as her personal ATM as she did here.

Need we question the swift dispatchment to a horrible end for Chicago’s chief lesbian, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, had her ancestors remained in Africa? An African dictator wouldn’t permit her or her kind to publicly mock and defy him.

Let’s start having this conversation. Let’s ask people like CNNs Don Lemon how long he thinks a pernicious homosexual liar like him would last if he lied and attacked a Somalian or Sudanese warlord like the one Ilhan Omar’s father served as chief strategist and director of agitprop.

Many blacks might hate my saying it, but even Muhammad Ali said, “He sure was glad his ancestors got on that boat.”

