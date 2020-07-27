http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3yF18NTvO6Q/

The widow of a New York City Police Sergeant who was killed by an ex-convict in the Bronx in 2016 on Saturday urged the men and women in blue to not “back down” and to “keep fighting,” as violent anti-police protests are taking place across the country.

The U.S. protests began after George Floyd, a black man, was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, but have devolved into riots in cities across the country, where police are often targets of violent attacks by Antifa and groups linked to the political organization Black Lives Matter.

The New York Post reported on Lisa Tuozzolo, whose husband Paul was shot in the head while on duty, and her speech at a rally in support of police that drew about 1,000 people in East Meadow, Long Island, over the weekend.

“We will keep fighting,” the widow told the group gathered for an event for the nonprofit Long Enforcement Officers Weekend, which helps families of officers killed or hurt in the line of duty.

“Do not back down. Keep fighting,” Tuozzolo said.

The widow added to TV’s Fox & Friends Weekend on Sunday that it is “so vitally important that we make sure that our officers know how much they are cared about and how much we appreciate them and how much we really support them.”

“Like in any profession, there are bad people,” Tuozzolo said, but there are also “good people in law enforcement, and they should not be punished for the actions of others.”

