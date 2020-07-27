https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/509291-yankees-surprised-by-trump-announcing-plans-to-throw-first-pitch

The New York Yankees were surprised when President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden to pay tribute to Lewis at Capitol on Monday Cotton called out for remarks on slavery in criticism of 1619 Project Congress set for messy COVID-19 talks on tight deadline MORE announced his plans to throw the first pitch at a game in August, The New York Times reported Monday.

That’s because the team hadn’t invited the president, a person with knowledge of the president’s schedule told the Times.

Trump’s announcement, which reportedly also came as a surprise to White House staff, came hours before Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciWider impact of COVID: Some voids will be forever, some need not be Sinclair to delay airing of interview with researcher in conspiracy video, ‘Plandemic’ Cheney battle raises questions about House GOP’s future MORE, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, threw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ season opener against the Yankees.

An official familiar with his reaction told the Times the president was annoyed about the media attention Fauci was receiving for the pitch. Trump directed staff to call Yankees officials to schedule a date for the first pitch, but a date wasn’t finalized.

White House aides reportedly tried to inform Yankees officials that Trump was booked to throw the opening pitch on Aug 15. But the president ended up canceling his first pitch on Sunday, citing that he would be busy with meetings and other work related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump reportedly was following up on a longtime standing offer from his friend Randy Levine, who is the president of the Yankees.

“Randy Levine is a great friend of mine from the Yankees,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “And he asked me to throw out the first pitch, and I think I’m doing that on Aug. 15 at Yankee Stadium.”

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Times report highlights the reported growing tensions between Trump and Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the country.

In recent weeks, Fauci has warned about the direction the U.S. is heading during the pandemic and condemned officials who have spoken out against him. The top infectious disease expert also has been left out of a new White House group that meets about the pandemic and Trump recently called Fauci “alarmist.”

Fauci’s first pitch last week ended up falling short and to the right of home plate, prompting criticism from conservatives.

Similarly, Trump had announced his speech at West Point the day before Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence to headline ‘Cops for Trump’ event in Pennsylvania next week Hogan stakes claim to big-tent Republicanism with critiques of Trump Marine assigned to Trump’s helicopter squadron tests positive for COVID-19 MORE was scheduled to speak at the Air Force commencement ceremony in April, also surprising West Point officials, the Times noted.

