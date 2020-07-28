http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/OOHtcl2PWeM/1-program-in-us-across-network-and-cable-is

‘World News Tonight’ Is the Top Program in America for the 8th Week in a Row

‘World News Tonight’ Is the #1 Newscast for the Week and Season to Date Across the Board Among Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49

For the 2nd time in the last 3 weeks, ABC News’ “World News Tonight with David Muir” is the #1 program on all broadcast and cable television in the U.S. in both Total Viewers (8.822 million) and Adults 25-54 (1.712 million) for the week of July 20, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. In fact, “World News Tonight” is the top program in America for the 8th week in a row among Total Viewers. “World News Tonight” owned the Top 4 telecasts of the week in Total Viewers [Tuesday (9.214 million – No. 1), Wednesday (9.196 million – No. 2), Monday (9.183 million– No. 3) and Thursday (8.787 million – No. 4)] and Adults 25-54 [Tuesday (1.864 million – No. 1), Wednesday (1.795 million – No. 2), Thursday (1.773 million – No. 3) and Monday (1.771 million – No. 4)].

For the first time in 24 years, “World News Tonight” is ranking as America’s No. 1 newscast in Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 season to date – since the 1995-1996 season. In fact, “World News Tonight” is seeing its most-watched season in 17 years and strongest Adults 25-54 performance in 5 years – since the 2002-2003 and the 2014-2015 seasons, respectively.

“World News Tonight” stood as the No. 1 evening newscast for the 17th week in a row in Total Viewers (8.822 million), Adults 25-54 (1.712 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.138 million). “World News Tonight” has won all 44 weeks of the season and the last 87 weeks overall in Total Viewers.

“World News Tonight” beat “NBC Nightly News” (7.553 million, 1.506 million and 1.024 million, respectively) and increased its leads week to week in Total Viewers (+4% – 1.269 million vs. 1.217 million), Adults 25-54 (+42% – 206,000 vs. 145,000) and Adults 18-49 (+54% – 114,000, vs. 74,000). In addition, World News Tonight” widened its margins year to year in Total Viewers (+26% – 1.269 million vs. 1.007 million), Adults 25-54 (+10,300% – 206,000 vs. 2,000) and Adults 18-49 (+256% – 114,000 vs. 32,000).

“World News Tonight” improved week to week in Adults 25-54 (+51,000/+3% – 1.712 million vs. 1.661 million) and Adults 18-49 (+44,000/+4% – 1.138 million vs. 1.094 million).

“World News Tonight” saw double-digit increases on the year-ago week in all key target demos: Total Viewers (848,000/+11% – 8.822 million vs. 7.974 million), Adults 25-54 (+242,000/+16% – 1.712 million vs. 1.470 million) and Adults 18-49 (+109,000/+11% – 1.138 million vs. 1.029 million).

Season to date, “World News Tonight” (9.517 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 4th consecutive year, based on Most Current Data. In fact, “World News Tonight” is substantially increasing its lead over “NBC Nightly News” (8.423 million) from last season (+77% – 1.094 million vs. 619,000) to its largest season lead in 24 years – since the 1995-1996 season. “World News Tonight” is beating “CBS Evening News” (5.959 million) by 3.558 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season).

“World News Tonight” is also No. 1 for the season in Adults 25-54, leading NBC by its largest news demo margin (+86,000 – 1.912 million vs. 1.826 million) in 24 years and taking the top spot for the first time at this point of a season in 13 years – since the 1995-1996 and the 2006-2007 seasons, respectively. “World News Tonight” is also leading NBC in Adults 18-49 (+25,000 – 1.294 million vs. 1.269 million) for the first time in 24 years – since the 1995-1996 season.

In addition, “World News Tonight” is improving in Total Viewers (+849,000/+10% – 9.517 million vs. 8.668 million), Adults 25-54 (+162,000/+9 % – 1.912 million vs. 1.750 million) and Adults 18-49 (+115,000/+10% – 1.294 million vs. 1.179 million), compared to the same point last season.

For the week, “World News Tonight” (8.822 million, 1.712 million and 1.138 million, respectively) defeated “CBS Evening News” (5.336 million, 934,000 and 663,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+3.486 million), Adults 25-54 (+778,000) and Adults 18-49 (+475,000).

NOTE: On Friday (7/24/20), “CBS Evening News” was retitled to “CBS Evening Nws.” The retitled telecast is excluded from the weekly and season averages. CBS’ weekly averages are based on four days (Monday-Thursday).

ABC’s “World News Tonight with David Muir” airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

