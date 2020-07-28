https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/07/28/ag-barr-sarcastically-calls-nadler-a-real-class-act-after-being-refused-a-five-minute-break-n722908

The disgusting display by Democrats during their sham hearing Tuesday with Attorney General Barr never seemed to end. Time and time again they refused to even hear his answer to their questions, prompting him to remark, “This is a hearing, I thought I was the one who was supposed to be heard?”

It lasted through to the end, and the rudeness and shameless grandstanding made me question whether televised hearings are even in the public interest anymore. All they seem to do is give members of Congress temporary soapboxes to bloviate from for their own political purposes.

One of the most classless examples was when Attorney General Barr requested a five-minute break, but Chairman Jerry Nadler (D) initially refused to grant it.

“Mr. Chairman, could we take a five-minute break? Could we take a five-minute break, Mr. Chairman?”

“No!” Nadler responded, without explanation.

“That’s a common courtesy of every witness,” interjected Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

“I’ve waited 45 min—I’ve waited an hour for you this morning,” Barr explained to Nadler, who had been late to the hearing after being involved in a car crash. “I haven’t had lunch. I would like to take a five-minute break.”

“Mr. Attorney General, we are almost finished,” Nadler retorted. “We are going to be finished in a few minutes. We can certainly take a break but—”

“You’re a class act,” Barr said laughing. “You’re a real class act.”

“After this, if you still want a break, we can have one,” Nadler proposed.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio then got involved. “He wants a break now,” he said. “You just showed rudeness, which is now on display. Let’s let the attorney general have a break.”

Nadler eventually relented, granted Barr a five-minute break.

