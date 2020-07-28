https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/07/28/attorney-general-barrs-epic-mic-drop-moment-during-the-congressional-hearings-n722712

Attorney General William Barr’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee has been impressive against the onslaught of loaded questions and false premises by Democrats that they won’t let him respond to.

But one of my favorite moments came when Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) was “questioning” Barr about the federal response to rioters in Washington, D.C., the night St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square was burned by those rioters.

Here’s video of the incident:

“Are you aware that the director of the church that the Episcopal archbishop of Washington and the bishop of the Episcopal Church nationally along with the Catholic bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, all denounced this police assault on the civil rights and civil liberties of the people?” asked Congressman Raskin.

Barr’s reply was short and epic. “Did they do that before or after the fire was put out?”

Raskin didn’t have his answer, but his initial bumbling in response to Barr’s question was priceless.

