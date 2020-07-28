https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/barr-hearing-trump/2020/07/28/id/979408

William Barr offered a combative defense of his independence from Donald Trump as he testified before a committee in the Democratic-controlled House for the first time since he became attorney general more than 17 months ago.

“The president has not attempted to interfere,” Barr said in a six-page prepared statement for a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday. “On the contrary, he has told me from the start that he expects me to exercise my independent judgment to make whatever call I think is right.”

Barr appeared in person in what amounts to a congressional firing chamber for expected hours of testimony. The panel was hard-pressed to cover all the issues on which Democrats say he’s abandoned the Justice Department’s political independence to back a president who demands nothing short of strict loyalty and has misused federal force against demonstrators.

“Your tenure has been marked by a persistent war against the department’s professional core in an apparent attempt to secure favors for the president,” Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, the panel’s chairman, said in opening the hearing. He also said “we see the full force of the federal government brought to bear against citizens demonstrating for the advancement of their own civil rights.”

But Barr portrayed himself as a victim of slander and demonization by Democrats, reasserting his position that Trump was — as the president has claimed — the victim of wrongdoing by the Obama administration and by anti-Trump forces in the FBI.

“Ever since I made it clear that I was going to do everything I could to get to the bottom of the grave abuses involved in the bogus Russiagate scandal, many of the Democrats on this committee have attempted to discredit me by conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the president’s factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions,” Barr said in his prepared statement.

Since becoming attorney general, Barr has sought to discredit the FBI’s investigation into whether Trump or anyone associated with his presidential campaign conspired with Russia in its interference in the 2016 election.

“Spying — that’s why they’re after you, Mr. Attorney General,” said Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, the Judiciary panel’s top Republican. Jordan said congressional Democrats are after Barr because he spoke out about Obama administration spying on the Trump campaign in 2016.

Barr said his “decisions on criminal matters have been left to my independent judgment, based on the law and fact, without any direction or interference from the White House or anyone outside the department.”

Barr’s written statement didn’t address some of the most controversial decisions he’s taken in recent months, such as overruling his own prosecutors to reduce a recommended prison sentence for Trump ally Roger Stone — whose sentence has since been commuted by Trump — or dropping the prosecution of the president’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Democrats also planned to grill Barr on his role in the aggressive use of federal forces in response to protests against racism and police abuse after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Barr has defended the use of force to clear largely peaceful demonstrators in front of the White House in June as well as protests marked by violent incidents that are continuing in Portland, Oregon. Jordan showed extensive video of violent clashes.

“In the wake of George Floyd’s death, violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests to wreak senseless havoc and destruction on innocent victims,” Barr said. “The current situation in Portland is a telling example. Remarkably, the response from many in the media and local elected offices to this organized assault has been to blame the federal government.”

Barr also has resisted new federal restrictions aimed at reducing police abuses, like those in House-passed legislation that hasn’t been taken up in the Republican-led Senate. Although Barr said the concerns of Black Americans are “legitimate,” he said “it would be an oversimplification to treat the problem as rooted in some deep-seated racism generally infecting our police departments.”

“The threat to Black lives posed by crime on the streets is massively greater than any threat posed by police misconduct,” Barr said. “The leading cause of death for young black males is homicide.”

