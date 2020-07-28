https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nadler-barr-accident-delay/2020/07/28/id/979367

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler was uninjured in a car accident on Tuesday, but the high-profile hearing with Attorney General William Barr he was heading for has been delayed as a result.

Nadler was one of the Democrat representatives who argued before the U.S. Senate for President Donald Trump’s conviction after the House impeached him earlier this year.

Barr was expected to be questioned heavily about the Trump administration’s response to protests in Portland, Oregon, where federal agents have shot protesters with rubber bullets and used tear gas to disperse them.

