Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have taken down a viral video retweeted by Donald Trump which claims that Dr Anthony Fauci misled the country on hydroxychloroquine.

The clip, which was originally posted by the right-wing news site Breitbart, featured four people who identified themselves as doctors speaking in front of the Supreme Court building.

One was Stella Immanuel, who claims to be a physician in Houston, and said hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug often touted by Trump, was a cure for COVID-19.

The Breitbart video was viewed at least 14 million times by Monday afternoon.

Facebook appeared to be the first social media site to pull the clip from its site, removing it at 9.30pm on Monday.

It had become one of the top performing posts on Facebook, with nearly 600,000 shares before it was taken down for promoting misinformation, according to Crowdtangle, a data-analytics firm owned by Facebook.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN: ‘We’ve removed this video for sharing false information about cures and treatments for COVID-19.’

The spokesperson added Facebook is ‘showing messages in News Feed to people who have reacted to, commented on or shared harmful COVID-19-related misinformation that we have removed, connecting them to myths debunked by the WHO.’

Trump retweeted two videos of Dr Stella Immanuel promoting hydroxycloroquine for COVID

Trump’s posts were removed by first Facebook and then Twitter on Monday night

She attacked ‘fake doctors’ who doubt the efficacy of the drug, and claimed it’s a ‘cure’, adding ‘you don’t need a mask.’

‘If some fake science comes out and says we’ve done studies and they found out that it doesn’t work, I can tell you categorically it’s fake science,’ she said.

‘I want to know who’s conducted that study and who’s behind it. Because there is no way I have treat 350 patients and counting and nobody is dead.’

She said she has treated patients with hydroxychloroquine along with zinc, and the antibiotic zithromax.

Donald Trump shared video of her speech twice, but the clip was taken down both times

Trump’s retweets featuring the video were later removed by YouTube and then Twitter.

Twitter said early Tuesday morning, ‘Tweets with the video are in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.’

The president’s Twitter timeline displayed the message: ‘This Tweet is no longer available.’

Immanuel, the doctor featured in the video, latger tweeted a threat to Facebook for removing the video.

‘Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do,’ she said.

‘You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name.’

Twitter also banned Donald Trump Jr. from posting any tweets, claiming he shared ‘potentially harmful information’ after posting the same video link as his father.

‘We’ve temporarily limited some of your account features,’ the Twitter notice to the president’s eldest son reads, adding it will be in effect for 12 hours.

‘We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: 1. Violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19,’ it continued.

Andrew Surabian, a spokesman to Don Jr., posted an image of the notice to Twitter Tuesday morning, lamenting: ‘Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they’re continuing to engage in open election interference – full stop.’

The ban comes as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, prepare to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter account was restricted after he posted a video of a doctor claiming hydroxychloroquine ‘cures’ coronavirus

The president’s eldest son’s spokesperson Andrew Surabian posted the notification of the ban, claiming, ‘Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America’

Don Jr. called the video a ‘must watch’

Immanuel demanded the social media platforms repost the video, claiming God would crash Facebook’s if they did not comply

Trump and Fauci have butted heads as they led coronavirus briefings in the spring

The hearing will focus on big tech companies and potential antitrust law violations in the industry.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is not on the docket for the hearing Wednesday.

While Don Jr.’s account is in this restricted state, he can still send direct messages on the platform and browse Twitter. He will not, however, be able to tweet, retweet, follow new accounts or like anyone’s tweets.

While Don Jr. and his spokesperson called Twitter’s move a suspension from using Twitter, the social media platform clarified in a statement Tuesday: ‘We did not suspend the account.’

‘The screenshot shared directly says that Twitter required the Tweet to be deleted because it violated our rules, and that we would limit some account functionality for 12 hours’ a Twitter spokesperson said.

Surabian said he would not accept that explanation.

Trump had gone into a Twitter frenzy on Monday night, retweeting a series of posts – including the Breitbart video.

In his Twitter spree Trump retweeted a post that claimed Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, is leading the country in the wrong direction by refusing to endorse the use of the anti-malaria drug in combating COVID-19.

Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, pushed back on Tuesday morning.

Big Tech CEOs, Facebook Mark Zuckerberg (top left), Amazon’s Jeff Bezos (top right), Apple’s Tim Cook (bottom left) and Google’s parent company Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai are set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in an anti-trust hearing

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey, however, will not make an appearance on Capitol Hill for Wednesday’s hearing

‘I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances,’ he said.

Trump was a big promoter of hydroxychloroquine and repeatedly pushed it as a therapeutic treatment for the coronavirus, which has infected over 4.2million in the US and killed more than 148,000, even though the Federal Drug Administration warns the drug has harmful side effects.

‘Dr. Fauci has misled the American public on many issues, but in particular, on dismissing #hydroxychloroquine and calling Remdesivir the new gold standard,’ the retweet said.

The president has come under pressure for his handling of the coronavirus crisis and in recent weeks has tried rectify his reputation by holding solo coronavirus briefings, canceling some campaign events, and wearing a mask in public.

He has returned to preach about the benefits of the drug which he famously took for two weeks as a preventative measure against the virus.

The president retweeted a claim that Fauci is ‘misleading’ the country

Trump retweeted a slew of posts on Monday night all in support of the controversial drug

However, the Federal Drug Administration stopped recommending emergency use of hydroxycholoquine citing safety concerns about harmful side effects.

In May the World Health Organization stopped its hydroxychloroquine trial. The National Institutes for Health similarly halted their trial in June after determining it provided ‘no benefit’ in the patients studied.

Immanuel’s claims are contrary to the extensive tests that have been done regarding the drug.

Video of her fiery speech was shared on Twitter, where it racked up over 14 million views on Monday – partly due to the promotion by far-right news organizations.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy was among the first to notice that the videos have been removed, tweeting: ‘Videos Trump shared are now no longer available.’

‘While Twitter reviews the video, it’s worth noting that various versions of it have received hundreds of thousands of views on this platform and more than one has been retweeted to the public by the President of the United States,’ he added.

‘I have not misled the American public – and I don’t read Donald Trump’s tweets!’ Dr. Fauci dismisses president’s tweet storm accusing him of lying about hydroxychloroquine

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday morning dismissed President Donald Trump’s Monday night rant accusing him of ‘misleading’ Americans regarding antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

‘I don’t know how to address that,’ the nation’s top immunologist told Good Morning America regarding the president’s Twitter storm.

‘I’m just going to, certainly, continue doing my job.

‘I, you know, I don’t tweet, I don’t – I don’t even read them,’ Fauci, 79, told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos.

‘So I don’t really want to go there.’

Dr. Anthony Fauci defended himself against Trump’s accusations on Tuesday morning

‘I, you know, I don’t tweet, I don’t – I don’t even read them,’ Fauci, 79, told ABC News

WHY STUDIES DON’T BACK HYDROXY Scores of large, credible controlled studies including the 1,542-patient RECOVERY study in the UK and an NIH study, have found the drug offered no benefit, compared to patients who were only given supportive care, like oxygen. On the heels of the RECOVERY study, the WHO cancelled the hydroxychloroquine arm of its international SOLIDARITY trial of multiple potential coronavirus treatments on June 17. It came just days after the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. The agency had also previously posted a warning that the drug may cause dangerous heart arrhythmias. On July 2, researchers from Henry Ford Health System published a study on hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus that caught the White House’s eye. The study’s main finding was that death rates were 50 percent lower among patients who were treated with the controversial malaria drug. But the Detroit study was done in a manner far flung from the FDA’s ‘gold standard’ for conclusive research. Research to determine whether a drug works is typically done as what’s called a randomized controlled trial. In this type of study, patients are assigned to either get the drug being tested, or a placebo. Neither doctors nor patients know who got which until the study ends. The Detroit study was neither randomized, nor controlled. It was observational, meaning researchers simply compared data on 2,541 COVID-19 patients who got all manner of treatments. These types of studies are usually used to decide which drugs should undergo ‘gold standard’ testing, not which ones should be the gold standard of treatment. In the simplest sense, those who got hydroxychloroquine were less likely to die – but they were also more likely to receive steroids, drugs which many studies suggest do work to combat the inflammation that kills many coronavirus sufferers. Advertisement

Trump went on a Twitter frenzy Monday night, including retweets of posts claiming Fauci lied to the country regarding hydroxychloroquine, which the president revealed he has taken as a preventative measure to stop him from contracting coronavirus.

Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, pushed back Tuesday morning: ‘I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances.’

The president’s Twitter storm included reposts of videos of a doctor who claimed the anti-Malaria drug is a ‘cure’ for COVID-19.

Several of the tweets he shared with his 84 million followers, however, were taken down by Twitter citing misinformation regulations.

Facebook and YouTube also removed video of Dr. Stella Immanuel’s speech outside the Capitol.

The president’s insistence that the drug does work come as the Food and Drug Administration, which is responsible for controlling and regulating all prescription and over-the-counter medications, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, said hydroxychloroquine is ‘unlikely to be effective’ in treating the virus.

‘I just will continue to do my job no matter what comes out because I think it’s very important,’ Fauci said Tuesday. ‘We’re in the middle of a crisis with regard to an epidemic – a pandemic. This is what I do, this is what I’ve been trained for my entire professional life and I’ll continue to do it.’

Fauci has advised six presidents since joining the National Institute of Health in 1984.

In Trump’s Twitter spree he shared a post that claims Fauci is leading the country in the wrong direction by refusing to endorse hydroxychloroquine in combating the virus.

Trump has often promoted the drug, repeatedly pushing it as a therapeutic treatment, even though the FDA warns the drug has harmful side effects and in June revoked an emergency authorization for its use to treat coronavirus.

‘Dr. Fauci has misled the American public on many issues, but in particular, on dismissing #hydroxychloroquine and calling Remdesivir the new gold standard,’ the retweet said.

Fauci, once a fixture at the White House briefing room podium toward the start of the pandemic, has not yet been invited back for Trump’s rebooted task force briefings.

Trump and Fauci have often butted heads over how to respond to the health crisis and eventually, the president sidelined the nation’s top immunologist from the press conferences altogether.

Reports emerged of tensions between the two, and Fauci could be seen physically recoiling from some of the president’s remarks – including smirking and face-palming.