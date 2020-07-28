https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-campaign-georgia-staff-additions/2020/07/28/id/979396

In a sign that presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden intends to contest Georgia, his campaign has added five senior staff members in the traditionally red state, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

The hirings were made as Democrats are increasingly optimistic about their chances of winning Georgia in a presidential election for the first time since 1992.

President Donald Trump captured Georgia by more than 5 percentage points in 2016, but several recent polls have found a close contest for this November’s election.

One of the surveys, a Public Policy Polling poll last month commissioned by End Citizens United, even had Biden leading Trump by 4 points.

There are also two competitive Senate races in Georgia this year, making it an especially important state in the struggle between Republicans and Democrats for control of the upper chamber.

Another sign of a possible tighter race than usual is that the nonpartisan Cook Political Report recently moved both Senate races in the state from “likely” Republican to “lean” Republican.

However, new Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien taunted the Biden campaign last week, encouraging them to spend as much money as they could in Georgia, which he maintained is safely Republican and is being handled by the Trump campaign with more than 100 staffers.

Among those hired by the Biden campaign is Tracey Lewis as state director in Georgia.

Lewis, the managing director at a woman- and Black-owned political consulting firm in Georgia, was a senior adviser to the presidential campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

