https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/biden-doesnt-know-welcomes-people-wrong-community-center-claims-joking-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden held a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware… AGAIN!

Biden rarely leaves his Delaware basement, and when he ventures out he doesn’t travel far.

Biden is feeble and his mental faculties are declining rapidly.

The presumptive Democrat nominee on Tuesday delivered remarks on his “Build Back Better” plan to bolster the economy.

TRENDING: Swarm of Police Officers with K-9 Units Burst Through New Jersey Gym Door, Arrest Owners For Violating Gov. Murphy’s Shutdown Order (VIDEO)

Biden has no idea where he is and welcomed people to the wrong community center!

As soon as Biden realized he said the wrong community center, he paused, his mouth agape as if searching for the right name.

Biden is not all there! The look on his face said it all!

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden welcomes people to the wrong community center, then claims he was joking. pic.twitter.com/LSh164H7YJ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 28, 2020

Biden also admitted he’s a Trojan horse for the radical left.

“If I’m elected and this passes I’m going to be good to go down as one of the most progressive presidents in American history,” said Biden.

WATCH:

Joe Biden admits he’s a Trojan horse for the radical left. “If I’m elected and this passes I’m going to be good to go down as one of the most progressive presidents in American history.” pic.twitter.com/VdJQsmrk4i — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) July 28, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

