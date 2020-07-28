https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kamala-harris-vice-president-campaign-running-mate/2020/07/28/id/979514

Former Vice President Joe Biden held talking points referring to Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, at a campaign event Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

While talking to reporters in Delaware, Biden’s note page was photographed with Harris’ name underlined and saying he doesn’t hold “grudges,” which is an allusion to his clashes with the former Democratic primary candidate at two debates in early 2020.

His notes also showed he thinks Harris has been a “great help to [the] campaign,” and she is “talented” and has “campaigned with me & Jill.”

The notes point to a sharp turn in the relationship between Biden and Harris. In 2019, Biden commended his relationship with Sen. James Eastland, D-Miss., a white segregationist about whom the former Delaware lawmaker said, “We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished.”

Harris called those comments Biden made “very hurtful.”

“There was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day,” Harris said. “And that little girl was me.”

