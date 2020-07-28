https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-biden-running-mate/2020/07/28/id/979479

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday he would name his running mate in the first week of August, days before he formally accepts his party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

“I’m going to have a choice the first week in August and I promise, I’ll let you know when I do,” Biden told reporters during a question-and-answer session in Wilmington, Delaware, following earlier remarks.

Biden’s search for a vice presidential candidate has drawn intense scrutiny, in part because he would be the oldest president in U.S. history at 78 years old as of Inauguration Day.

Biden has vowed to select a woman to join his ticket ahead of November’s election against Republican President Donald Trump.

Biden did not say he would announce his pick publicly.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California had been considered the frontrunner by many, but a recent Politico article indicated a lack of remorse over her confrontation of Biden during a debate over school busing may have hurt her chances.

A Biden campaign official denied that, telling Fox News, “I would say to that story don’t believe everything you read.”

Meanwhile, another Politico story suggests former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice has emerged as a top contender.

