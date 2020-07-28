https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/boom-ag-barr-destroys-liberal-hack-prosecutors-trying-send-roger-stone-prison-life-video/

AG Bill Barr set the record straight regarding the Roger Stone case where Stone’s prosecutors called for an unjust sentence.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) asked AG Barr about his handling of the DOJ case against Roger Stone. AG Barr responded that he is trying to restore the rule of law for everyone which was shredded by the Obama Administration. Then AG Barr discussed the Stone case. He claimed that the Roger Stone case was one of the instances where injustice was taking place:

The line prosecutors were trying to advocate for a sentence that was more than twice anyone else in a similar position had ever served. And this was a 67 year-old man who was a first time offender, no violence and they were trying to put him in jail for 7-9 years and I wasn’t going to advocate for that because that is not the rule of law. I agree the President’s friends don’t deserve special breaks but they also don’t deserve to be treated more harshly.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: Swarm of Police Officers with K-9 Units Burst Through New Jersey Gym Door, Arrest Owners For Violating Gov. Murphy’s Shutdown Order (VIDEO)

On February 11th all four DOJ prosecutors in the Roger Stone case abruptly resigned after the Department of Justice backed down from their outrageous and excessive sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone after he was caught lying to Congress in a process crime.

Roger Stone, a Republican and Trump confidante, is 67 and has NO criminal record.

Democrats and Amy Berman Jackson want him to die in prison.

So who exactly are these so-called “career line prosecutors” as the fake news media keeps calling them in the Roger Stone case?

Everyone of them has a direct tie to Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama and they are all political operatives.

As reported by Christian Josi at Townhall – Overseeing Stone’s case for the Office of Special Counsel was Jeannie Rhee, who represented Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation in the e-mail case and who gave the maximum contribution to Hillary’s campaigns in 2008 and 2016 as well as Obama in 2008.

More from Christian Josi:

Aaron Zelinsky, a former Huffington Post Columnist and Assistant US Attorney was recommended by Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to assist Rhee in Stone’s prosecution.

Zelinsky served in the Counsel’s office of the State Department under Hillary Clinton, a political appointment,

Now Zelinsky has been caught lying to the Court and the Congress in the Pappadapolus matter and Devin Nunes says he is referring Zelinsky to DOJ for prosecution!

Stone’s case would ultimately be prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Jonathan Kravis who served as Associate White House Counsel for President Barack Obama.

Stone was prosecuted by his partisan political opponents.

Adam Jed an Obama DOJ official who successfully argued that the act of Congress outlawing Gay marriage was unconstitutional rounded out Mueller’s prosecution of Stone.

Prosecutor Michael Marando also resigned on the same day as his fellow prosecutors. Marando was accused of violating Judge Jackson’s gag order and was talking to media late last year. Like his fellow prosecutors Maranda has impressive liberal credentials.

Zelinsky, Kravis and Jed all resigned from Stone’s case after they got caught by senior DOJ officials filing a fraudulent sentencing memo demanding Stone be given 7 to 9 years in prison.

This was a Democrat lynching of Roger Stone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

