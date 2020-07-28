https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/brad-pitt-emmy-saturday-night-live-deep-state/2020/07/28/id/979473

Brad Pitt has received a nomination for an Emmy for his depiction of Anthony Fauci on “Saturday Night Live” in April.

Pitt was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, a category that includes Eddie Murphy, Adam Driver, Luke Kirby, Dev Patel, and Fred Willard.

In one clip, Trump could be seen saying he thinks a vaccine for the virus would be coming “relatively soon.”

While portraying Fauci, Pitt criticizes President Donald Trump, saying he “has taken some liberties with our guidelines.” It then plays comments from Trump regarding the outbreak, to which Pitt explains “what the president was trying to say.”

“Relatively soon is an interesting phrase,” Pitt says as Fauci. “Relative to the entire history of Earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast. But if you were going to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”

A second clip plays Trump saying coronavirus is “going to disappear” like “a miracle.”

“A miracle would be great!” Pitt says as Fauci shortly after. “Who doesn’t love miracles? But miracles shouldn’t be Plan A.”

Following the appearance, Fauci said of Pitt’s portrayal, “I think he did great.”

Fauci added, “I mean I’m a big fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt.”

