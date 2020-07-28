https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/space-tourism-design-virgin/2020/07/28/id/979513

British spaceflight company Virgin Galactic unveiled the interior cabin design of its vehicle intended to take space tourists on suborbital flights on Tuesday, showing off an “elegant but progressive, experience-focused concept” in a YouTube event.

The company designed the six-seat cabin for its VSS Unity SpaceShipTwo in collaboration with London design agency Seymourpowell “providing safety without distraction, quietly absorbing periods of sensory intensity and offering each astronaut a level of intimacy required for personal discovery and transformation,” it said in a statement on its website.

“The golden metallics resemble luminous desert sands, blues conjure celestial spaces and teals inspired by the ocean ground travelers back to Earth.”

Virgin Galactic, part of Richard Branson’s Virgin Group conglomerate – which includes everything from banking and retail to airlines and publishing, has already completed two missions, the first in December 2018 with two pilots reaching an altitude of 51.4 miles and another in February 2019 with two pilots and a passenger.

About 600 would-be civilian astronauts have booked a seat to fly on SpaceShipTwo, at a price of $250,000 apiece.

Tuesday’s event disclosed the surroundings the passengers would ride in, and those who missed it can view it with an augmented reality app downloadable from the Play Store or App Store.

“We hope the new app, with cutting-edge AR technology, will help bring the dream of space one step closer for space enthusiasts everywhere,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in the statement.

“Each seat has been engineered to match the dynamism of the flight,” Virgin said. “A pilot-controlled recline mechanism, optimally positions astronauts to manage G-forces on boost and re-entry and frees up cabin space to maximize an unrestricted astronaut float zone when in zero gravity.”

VSS Unity is not launched vertically via rocket, rather it is carried underneath a launch plane, WhiteKnightTwo, to an altitude of about 50,000 feet and then dropped. A rocket motor then ignites, taking the space plane into suborbital space.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

