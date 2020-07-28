https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/davis-fdr-marxist/2020/07/28/id/979460

The upcoming presidential election is more than just a political fight between Donald Trump and Joe Biden — it’s a struggle for the future of our country.

Biden, after all, has completely abandoned the old “Lunch Box Joe” persona that once defined his political brand. Today, the former vice president has transformed himself into a staunch supporter of the far-left “progressive” movement that seeks to shred the fabric of our society.

That’s a lot for any middle-of-the-road voter to process.

In the past, presidential candidates have always softened their rhetoric and shifted closer to the political center after securing their party’s nomination. It’s one of the few occasions when voters will overlook blatant flip-flops, because it’s generally assumed that the candidates engage in a certain amount of pandering to their party’s base during the primaries.

Biden has been a notable exception to this common-sense rule.

Instead of distancing himself from the radicals who are rioting in our streets and assaulting our nation’s governing institutions, Biden seems drawn to them like a moth to a flame.

His recent “unity” pact with self-proclaimed “democratic-socialist” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for instance, is a major victory for the activists who have been desperately trying to completely take over the Democrat Party platform for years.

The 110-page manifesto includes recommendations to redefine law enforcement, impose unprecedented economic regulations that will destroy countless American jobs, create a pathway to citizenship for “millions of undocumented workers,” and much more.

“I was glad to work with the vice president in forming six separate task forces,” a jubilant Sanders recently boasted, adding that the joint policy doctrine “if implemented, will make Biden the most progressive president since FDR.”

Notably, Biden has also proven to be a vocal ally to anarchists who have spent the last few weeks destroying and pillaging our cities. Instead of condemning the ongoing campaign to erase American history, Biden has repeatedly criticized President Trump’s commitment to law and order, referring to violent thugs as “peaceful protesters.”

Most people on the far-left seem to be operating on the assumption that the presumptive Democratic Party nominee is nothing more than a placeholder for his future running-mate. Biden has already let radical progressives take over his entire political platform, shifting further to the left than any major party nominee in U.S. history.

What will happen when Biden — who continues to show worrying signs of cognitive decline — actually becomes president of the United States?

Will he really be calling all the shots in the White House? And if so, for how long?

In the words of a prominent Marxist activist Angela Davis, Biden has become the type of politician who would be “most effectively pressured” by the radical left left. “Biden is far more likely to take mass demands seriously,” she added.

Make no mistake, this election is not just another political standoff between Republicans and Democrats. The vote you cast will determine whether Marxist radicals take control of our government through a placeholder president named Joe Biden.

David Alan Brat is the dean of the Liberty University School of Business. He served as the U.S. Representative for Virginia’s 7th congressional district from 2014 to 2019.

