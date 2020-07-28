https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-antifa-throws-appears-bomb-federal-courthouse-video/

An Antifa militant in Portland threw what appears to be an improvised explosive device at the federal courthouse in Portland on Monday evening.

Rioters have been attacking the building for over 60 days.

While the rioters have been shooting fireworks and throwing Molotov cocktails for weeks, this explosion was much bigger and sent a moment of shock through the crowd.

On Sunday, the Portland Police tweeted that they found a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails

