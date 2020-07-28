https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-exclusive-early-july-blm-contributions-moved-tides-center-george-soros-linked-entity/

Donations to Black Lives Matter were flowing through Democrat Funding apparatus ActBlue and then to Thousand Currents, a non-for-profit entity with a terrorist from the Weather Underground on its Board.

This must have looked bad so the Democrats and BLM moved the contributions to BLM from Thousand Currents to George Soros connected Tides Foundation.

We reported on May 30th the in Democrat-led cities around the country were coordinated and related to three main groups: 1) US based Islamist Organizations, 2) Domestic terrorists, and 3) Others related to the Democrat Party.

We then were the first to report that BLM was raising money using ActBlue as a resource. The Daily Caller confirmed this and reported that BLM is not a non-profit organization and nonprofit organization (Thousand Currents) said it provides ‘fiduciary oversight, financial management, and other administrative services to BLM.

TRENDING: We Asked Our Readers to Send Photos of the Democrat Party Sanctioned Destruction and Rioting in their Community — We Were Shocked at What They Sent In

Candice Owen reported on the BLM – ActBlue relationship and was then targeted by a bogus fact-checker. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch jumped in and stated that the findings confirmed what we and Candice Owen reported:

Transparency? So if you want to make a tax-deductible charitable donation directly to Black Lives Matter, you can’t. You donate to Act Blue Charities. Act Blue Charities sends this money, allegedly, to another charity, Thousand Currents, which runs BLM as a “fiscal sponsorship.” — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 20, 2020

We then reported that Susan Rosenberg serves on its Board of Thousand Currents as was reported by Wikipedia (note the link to Thousand Currents no longer works).

Susan Rosenberg was a member of the Weather Underground terrorist group, which included Obama friend Bill Ayers. In January of 2001, she was pardoned by President Clinton on his last day in office – according to the New York Times even Democrat Chuck Schumer, was critical of a pardon at the time.

https://t.co/Fz8jVGXNOM

Who is Susan Rosenberg? She should NOT be allowed anywhere near a charity. What do public filings about Thousand Currents reveal concerning her background? — Charles Ortel (@CharlesOrtel) June 23, 2020

This picture (i.e. contributions to BLM being funneled through ActBlue, the major resource for Democrat donations, and then funneled to an organization ran by a member of the Weather Underground terrorist group) must have been an eyesore to the Democrats and BLM. So they decided to do something to make it go away. We know what they did.





First, they removed from Thousand Currents’ website that convicted terrorist from the Weather Underground is on the Board. This occurred shortly after we reported the connection between Thousand Currents and the terrorist group, the Weather Underground.

Next, they decided to move all the money Thousand Currents was receiving related to BLM to the George Soros related the Tides Center. We have located evidence that this took place earlier this month (see filing below):

The Tides Foundation is a George Soros related entity with a long history of suspect actions. The entity is listed as one of the many organizations being funded by George Soros. The Tides website shows how the Soros connected entity has nearly $1 billion in assets:

One Canadian site explains how the Soros related non-profits skirt taxes under the guise of being not-for-profit:

There has been a common thread in the global communist movement since 1997 and it is a system that people have heard very little to nothing about. It is called “social economy”, an elaborate government-funded sector that produces very little in profits but consumes billions in tax dollars. Through government tax incentives, tax credits, grants, charities, foundations, non-profits, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the government has been siphoning off the taxpayer’s money to fund this social economy. There has been an elaborate money-laundering scheme designed by corporations and their foundations to offset profit margins by re-investing in their foundations, while at the same time lobbying and pushing for governmental policy changes in favour of the social economy. The Tides Foundation, a George Soros-funded organization, refers to “The Hybrid Universe” which is shown in Figure #1. The Hybrid Universe is defined by foundations and businesses bending governments to their will. The social economy is at the very heart of global mass migration. In simplest terms, Canadians are funding their own invasion.

It’s clear that the recent riots around the country are not spontaneous. They are coordinated and planned. These riots are related to the same individuals involved in similar activities for years. These people are related to George Soros.





Hat tip Bob Bishop

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

