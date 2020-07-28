https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-breaking-politico-publishes-piece-claiming-kamala-harris-is-bidens-vp-pick-quickly-deletes

Politico made waves on social media Tuesday when they published — and promptly corrected — a biography of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) claiming Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had chosen her as his running mate days from now “on Aug. 1.”

What are the details?

A communications aide for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) posted the Politico blurb on Twitter writing, “Huh? Politico labeled Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate…that he chose on August 1 (4 days from now).”

The bio read:

Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after keeping his choice close to the chest for months. In his announcement, Biden called Harris ‘a worthy opponent and a worthy running mate,’ alluding to the pair’s rivalry during the earlier stages of the Democratic primary. She will bring her experience as a prosecutor, household name recognition, and skill as a debater to the ticket.

The news set Twitter abuzz, and The Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers noted that Politico deleted the vice presidential bio of Harris, while David Hookstead posted a side-by-side showing the outlet had replaced the briefly-posted blurb with a bio detailing Harris’s background.

Politico added an editor’s note saying, “Due to a technical error, an earlier version of this graphic mistakenly reported that Biden had made his VP selection. We regret the mistake.”

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

