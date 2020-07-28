https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/stunning-twitter-google-youtube-facebook-remove-videos-covid-19-white-coat-summit-now-squarespace-removes-website/

WHO THE HELL ARE THESE PEOPLE?

Google, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube censored and removed video from yesterday’s “White Coat Summit” in Washington DC.

THIS IS COLLUSION!

Frontline doctors from across the US held a “White Coat Summit” on Monday in Washington DC to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the coronavirus.

Day two of their summit is going to kickoff today in front of the US Supreme Court.

The doctors are very concerned with the disinformation campaign being played out in the far left American media today.

From their website: “If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.”

Here is a list of the doctors speaking at the event today.

On Monday following their very popular event Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Google censored the doctors after they promoted hydroxychloroquine as a life-saving medication in treating the coronavirus.

And now Squarespace REMOVED THEIR WEBSITE TODAY!

Tech giants are REFUSING to broadcast an effective treatment for coronavirus promoted by frontline doctors!

Wow. It appears Squarespace took down our website today https://t.co/I6T8VoAoCr. We are reaching new levels of censorship. Do people agree with this? pic.twitter.com/K7e5kKZrZd — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) July 28, 2020

Here is the statement from Squarespace.

The tech giants are killing freedom of speech in the United States today.

This needs to stop or America is lost.

And Americans are dying.

Update– But fake news on coronavirus is allowed.

Our video was taken down by Facebook & YouTube last night. Surprise surprise. You know what YouTube video is still up from 2 months ago though? The video with Surgisphere founder Sapan Desai on the results of the fake Lancet study that the WHO mistakenly endorsed immediately. https://t.co/TcA1en4X8o — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) July 28, 2020

