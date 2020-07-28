https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-white-coat-summit-doctors-meet-vice-president-mike-pence-accessibility-hydroxychloroquine-us-doctors-patients/

Frontline doctors from across the US held a “White Coat Summit” on Monday in Washington DC to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the coronavirus.

Day two of their summit is going to kickoff today in front of the US Supreme Court.

The doctors are very concerned with the disinformation campaign being played out in the far left American media today.

From their website: “If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.”

Here is a list of the doctors speaking at the event today.

TRENDING: “You’re A Real Class Act” – AG Barr Says What Americans Have Been Thinking for Years about Democrat House Chairman Nadler

On Monday following their very popular event Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Google censored the doctors after they promoted hydroxychloroquine as a life-saving medication in treating the coronavirus.

On Tuesday Dr. James Todaro, M.D. (pictured above) told The Gateway Pundit that the “White Coat Summit” doctors met with Vice President Pence today.

Via James Todaro: “It was a great meeting with VP Mike Pence and his chief of staff where we discussed how we can make hydroxychloroquine available for physicians and patients across the country.”

This is great news.

These are practicing doctors on the front line of the pandemic and they deserve to be heard.

At least one of the doctors wants to push President Trump to make hydroxychloroquine an over the country medication.

Emergency care physician from Houston, Texas @stella_immanuel has a plea to President Trump: Make hydroxychloroquine an over the counter medicine. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BUxhIZa12l — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) July 28, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

