https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/bring-one-obama-adviser-susan-rice-emerges-serious-contender-biden-vp/

(CNBC) — Susan Rice might not be explicitly saying that she wants to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate — but the former national security advisor hasn’t been shy about suggesting she’s more than ready, willing and qualified to fill that role if he wants her.

“Bring that one on, that’s all I’ll say,” Rice told radio show host Ricky Smiley last week when he commented on how happy he would be if she ended up debating Vice President Mike Pence.

And after noting the strengths of other women being considered by Biden, Rice said that in terms of her own strengths, “if I can put it that way, is that I have served in the executive branch in the White House. At the top levels of the federal government for almost two decades.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

