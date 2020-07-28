https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/brutal-jim-jordan-opens-ag-barr-hearing-devastating-video-leftist-violence-looting-rioting-streets-america-video/

Attorney General Bill Barr is set to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning.

Chairman Jerry Nadler opened the hearing with several baseless attacks on Attorney General Barr.

Next up was Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

Jordan was ON FIRE!

Rep. Jordan opened his remarks reminding the American public that Barack Obama spied on the opposition party and candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 election and beyond.

This was a historic opening by Rep. Jim Jordan.

Jordan hit Democrats on their illegal set-up on General Flynn.

Jordan hammered fired FBI Chief James Comey.

Jordan then defended AG Bill Barr for calling out the Obama Deep State spying on President Trump.

Jim Jordan: “I want to thank you for defending law enforcement.”

Jim Jordan then played video of the continuing violence and leftist rioting on the streets across America.

DEMOCRAT ENDORSED VIOLENCE IN AMERICA’s CITIES.

This was DEVASTATING!

