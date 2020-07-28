https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/cant-make-first-presidential-debate-will-cleveland-clinic-case-senile-joe-biden-wigs/

As Cristina Laila reported earlier — Notre Dame on Monday withdrew from hosting a presidential debate scheduled for September 29 due to concerns over COVID-19.

Notre Dame announced: After consultation with Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joseph County deputy health officer, and with the unanimous support of the Executive Committee of the University’s Board of Trustees, Father Jenkins made what he called “this difficult decision because the necessary health precautions would have greatly diminished the educational value of hosting the debate on our campus.”

“I am grateful to the many members of the University community who have devoted countless hours planning this event, and to the Commission on Presidential Debates leadership for their professionalism and understanding,” said the Rev. John Jenkins, the president of Notre Dame, in a statement. “But in the end, the constraints the coronavirus pandemic put on the event — as understandable and necessary as they are — have led us to withdraw.”

Father Jenkins was a Barack Obama supporter despite his radical pro-abortion record.

The debate will now take place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and will be co-hosted by the Cleveland Clinic.

The institutions cheered the news today.

We are pleased to announce that the first presidential debate on Sept 29, 2020 will be co-hosted by @cwru and @ClevelandClinic and held at the Health Education Campus (HEC) in Cleveland, OH. Full release here: https://t.co/Pdy0zm3qCy — CPD (@debates) July 27, 2020

We are honored to host the first presidential debate, along with Case Western Reserve, at our shared Health Education Campus. This is a tremendous opportunity for both institutions, and it highlights the critical importance of healthcare at this time. https://t.co/IJPNVURvSr — Tom Mihaljevic (@TomMihaljevicMD) July 27, 2020

Of course, this gives Joe Biden a distinct advantage in case he gets lost in the hall or needs some meds to perk him up.

