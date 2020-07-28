https://www.theblaze.com/news/colin-kaepernick-dr-anthony-fauci-set-to-receive-robert-f-kennedy-human-rights-ripple-of-hope-award

Former NFL player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci are set to receive 2020’s Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award.

What are the details?

Others expected to receive the annual award include Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal, Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign, and Dolores Huerta, founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and co-founder of United Farm Workers of America.

On Monday, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization issued a statement about the honors.

“At a time when the courageous pursuit of equality and justice has become political and riddled with adversity, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stands with these modern-day human rights defenders in their inspirational fight for progress,” the org announced.

Kerry Kennedy, president of the organization, said that in 2020, the country is “yearning for leadership, for moral fortitude, for common decency and kindness, and this year’s Ripple of Hope laureates give us great hope for the future.”

She added, “Their work for equal justice touches every corner of society, sometimes at a great personal cost. We are deeply honored to celebrate these changemakers, who have set forth countless ripples of hope at a time when our world is in such need of inspiration.”

Kaepernick issued public thanks to the organization in a Monday statement.

“I am humbled to follow the footsteps of individuals like [2017 recipient Harry Belafonte] Mr. B and to be in the company of all of the other laureates,” he said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually on Dec. 10.

All in good company

Previous winners of the Ripple of Hope Awards include former President Barack Obama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and more.

