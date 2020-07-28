https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rick-singer-varsity-blues-college-admissions-bribes/2020/07/28/id/979379

Rick Singer, the consultant who masterminded the college admissions scandal revealed last year, is no longer enrolled at Grand Canyon University, where he had been a student since November 2019, the Arizona Republic reports.

Singer, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to racketeering, money laundering, fraud and obstruction, had been working towards a doctorate in psychology at the university, which is located in Phoenix, Arizona, since November of 2019. On July 17, the court granted Singer’s attorneys a motion to allow their client to travel outside of California, where he resides, to Phoenix, so he could work on his doctorate.

Court filings show that Singer had at that time finished five courses out of the twenty required to complete the program he was enrolled in, and had written the initial segment of his dissertation. Singer’s lawyer, Donald Heller, said that his client had been hoping to get close to finishing his degree by the time he is sentenced in 2021 or 2022.

However, a spokesperson for GCU said that Singer is no longer a student at the university as of July 21.

Singer admitted to accepting millions in bribes from a variety of wealthy, high-profile parents of high school students looking to get their children into some of the top-ranked schools in the country. His attorney described his work at the GCU as an “effort to change his life for the future.”

