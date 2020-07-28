http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/awBUBAFtQlc/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said that he hopes that the Senate Republican coronavirus bill, the HEALS Act, doesn’t pass and predicted that the bill “will only get worse and worse and worse.”

Cruz said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:50] “I certainly hope that bill doesn’t pass. I think it is a very, very bad idea. Number one, we’re going broke. Our national debt is over $26 trillion. We are literally bankrupting our kids and grandkids, and too many Republicans are joining with the Democrats, essentially in Democrat lite.”

He continued that the legislation Congress passed in March was “emergency relief,” but now, we need “recovery legislation. Our focus needs to be getting people back to work. That means the small businesses that employ people across this country, who are just starting to open up, just opening their doors right now. We need to be cutting taxes on them, and lifting job-killing regulations to help those small businesses survive, help them thrive, help them hire people back.”

Cruz added, “I think Republican leadership is prepared to make the bill even worse. Democrats want to shovel cash, trillions of dollars, largely going to their friends. That’s what Nancy Pelosi wants. I think the bill leadership rolled out will only get worse and worse and worse. It’s a mistake. They’re solving the wrong problem. We need to be getting people back to work, not just printing money or borrowing it from China.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

