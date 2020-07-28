https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/de-blasios-new-york-city-cluster-junkies-shoot-heroin-broad-daylight-litter-stretch-midtown-manhattan-used-syringes/

Welcome to Mayor de Blasio’s New York City where people shoot up heroin in broad daylight and terrorists run wild in the streets looting and destroying businesses.

A cluster of heroin junkies have taken over a stretch of NYC’s Midtown and turned it into a shooting gallery.

According to the New York Post, junkies are shooting up heroin in broad daylight on Broadway and 40th Street and littering planters with used syringes.

The New York Post reported:

A cluster of junkies has turned Broadway into a shooting gallery, injecting drugs unhampered in broad daylight and then shuffling around in a zonked-out stupor, seemingly oblivious to the Midtown bustle around them, The Post has learned. If that wasn’t enough, the addicts are peppering the area with used syringes, turning individual planters on 40th Street and Broadway into mini needle parks. “They’ve taken over the tables, blatantly using needles and shooting up heroin all day long,” said a local worker who asked that he only be identified as James. “There’s no police action, there’s no reach-out. There’s nobody preventing this, and you know we’ve had multiple calls to 311 but nobody really responds. It’s becoming a real problem.”

