Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) accused former Ambassador to Germany and DNI Richard Grenell of being a “Nazi sympathizer“, then lied about it when he is called out.

On July 23, Democrat Swalwell posted a picture of Grenell at the 2018 Berlin Embassy Fourth of July Barbecue with MP Petr Bystron of the conservative Alternative for Germany party (AfD), calling him a “Nazi“, despite the fact that Bystron, a staunch supporter of Israel, is a Czech refugee from communism who has won EU prizes for an essay on European cooperation. The Fourth of July party is traditionally attended by around 2000 guests, all members of the German parliament are invited.

In case it’s not clear: @RichardGrenell hung out with Nazis. In Germany. On Taxpayer’s dime. As your ambassador.

In case it’s not clear: @RichardGrenell hung out with Nazis. In Germany. On Taxpayer’s dime. As your ambassador. pic.twitter.com/KAoayjQg5j — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2020

Bystron is a frequent interview partner on Gateway Pundit and received the “Eagle Award” at the Gateway Pundit Eagle conference 2018 along with Polish MEP Dominik Tarczynski. Tarczynski spoke about how his grandfather fought in the resistance first against the Nazis, then against the Soviets, who eventually caught him and tortured him to death. Bystron, who speaks fluent Polish (along with German, English, Russian and Czech) has remained in contact with Tarczynski ever since. Bystron also spoke at the founding of the “Jews in the AfD” in Wiesbaden 2018 and is a staunch advocate of Israel, frequently criticizing EU funding for anti-Israel NGOs, and writes for Israel National News.

Swalwell, in contrast, is a close ally and friend of anti-semitic terror supporter Ilhan Omar and the “Squad”, supports the Iran nuclear deal and did not oppose UN Resolution 2334 condemning Jews living in Judea and Samaria.

Swalwell was quickly called out for his outrageous claims on Twitter by Grenell and personal friend Dave Rubin.

You have a thing for pushing hoaxes.

First Russians, now Nazis. This is a member of the German Bundestag where it’s illegal to be a Nazi.

This is from America’s 4th of July Party where all Bundestag members were invited. https://t.co/P98K28Yxj0 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 23, 2020

You are a homophobe Eric. Why do you consistently attack gay people? (Is that how this works?) https://t.co/bNDFonJUjE — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 22, 2020

He isn’t a Nazi supporter you dick. Ric has spent his public life defending minorities, gays and opposed people all over the world. All you’ve done is fart on cable TV. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 23, 2020

I really, really try to stay out of Twitter spats, but when a former presidential candidate (who polled at 0% the whole time) calls my friend @RichardGrenell a Nazi supporter, I do what I gotta do. https://t.co/oieToVNZEs — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 23, 2020

When the blowback got too intense, Swallwell had to backpedal and claimed he “never said “Nazi sympathizer” or Grenell is “pro-Nazi.”

Ummm, you’re arguing with photo evidence? @RichardGrenell hung out with a pro-Nazi party member. It’s really not in dispute. And, I never said “Nazi sympathizer” or Grenell is “pro-Nazi.” You can draw your own conclusion on what it means to hang out with someone like that. pic.twitter.com/GNfYJ9xEud — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2020

However, Twitter users quickly countered with screenshots of Swalwell saying exactly that.

Then German MP Petr Bystron chimed in, challenging Swalwell’s claims directly.

Obviously, for @RepSwalwell everybody can be a “Nazi” – even a political refugee from communist Czechoslovakia, who becam asylum in Germany and was later elected by the people of Germany into the Parliament. Gosh, does he know what Nazi is? https://t.co/94WtvnjO7t — ᴘᴇᴛʀ ʙʏsᴛʀᴏɴ (@PetrBystronAfD) July 23, 2020

Dear @RepSwalwell, as a Czech refugee from Communism, I always had a high opinion of US politicians. Too bad you didn’t care to contact me before calling @RichardGrenell a “Nazi”. https://t.co/QLUsTxRcEJ — ᴘᴇᴛʀ ʙʏsᴛʀᴏɴ (@PetrBystronAfD) July 23, 2020

Several readers on Twitter urged the German Bundestag member to sue Swalwell over his slander. “We’re considering it”, Bystron told Gateway Pundit.

In today’s press release, Bystron was the only politician in Germany to welcome Donald Trump’s nomination of Col. Douglas MacGregor to be Grenell’s replacement, saying “Donald Trump has a way of sending a message to Berlin with his nominations. When former foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel (Social Democrats) accused Trump of ‘wanting to lock up gays’, Trump made a point of nominating the first openly gay ambassador in US history. Now, by sending a decorated combat veteran and out-of-the-box military thinker to Berlin, he is sending the Merkel government the message they better start pulling their weight in NATO, or the US troops will be out of Germany.”

