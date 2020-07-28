https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/democrat-sanctioned-terrorism-antifa-blm-protesters-packing-fireworks-bombs-nails/

Antifa-Black Lives Matter protesters attacked the Atlanta Field Office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with nails embedded in fireworks bombs.

The left claims these people are peaceful protesters.

“The protesters are mothers, veterans and mayors.” – J GoNadlerhttps://t.co/17jmFjwFKL — In Pursuit of Truth (@IPOT1776) July 28, 2020

The Democrat-sanctioned protesters ransacked the Atlanta ICE office last weekend.

Notice the Marxist flag they displayed.

DHS/ICE Field Office ransacked by frontliners in Atlanta in solidarity with the freedom fighters of the #PortlandProtests and every other suffering poor person trying to build a new world.#PortlandSolidarity #GeorgeFloyd #RayshardBrooks #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/kl7t3hiEKA — Acid Vitalist League (@AcidVitalism) July 26, 2020

Breitbart.com reported:

A federal law enforcement document reviewed by Breitbart Texas reports that “protesters” who attacked the Atlanta Field Office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) embedded nails into commercial-grade fireworks. The devices were reportedly discovered after the protest ended Sunday morning. Breitbart Texas reviewed an FBI “activity alert” regarding the use of modified fireworks during the demonstrations in Atlanta, which began on July 25. The alert states that approximately 100 to 200 people dressed in dark clothing, backpacks, goggles, and helmets approached the ICE office in Atlanta. The subjects reportedly carried shields, bats, and large sticks.

