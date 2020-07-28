https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/509421-doctor-retweeted-by-trump-has-warned-of-alien-dna-sex-with

A Houston doctor who made false statements about the coronavirus in a video that was removed from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube this week has previously made other unfounded claims about medical conditions, sexual contact with spirits, the U.S. government, children’s television shows and more.

Stella Immanuel appeared in a video this week published by the right-wing outlet Breitbart News.

The video shows people in white lab coats holding a press conference in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. The group calls itself “America’s Frontline Doctors,” and in the video, Immanuel argues that “you don’t need masks” to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She also claims that studies showing that hydroxychloroquine is not effective for treating the disease are “fake science” and sponsored by “fake pharma companies.”

President TrumpDonald John TrumpRead: Attorney General William Barr’s written testimony to the House Judiciary Committee Barr expected to blast Democrats for efforts to ‘discredit’ him in upcoming hearing 22 people facing federal charges in connection to Portland protests MORE posted versions of the video on Twitter on Monday; they were later removed by the social media site. The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also tweeted the video, and Twitter announced that it has limited his account for 12 hours.

But Immanuel, who is a licensed physician in Texas, according to the Texas Medical Board, has previously claimed on YouTube and in articles on her website that gynecological problems, such as endometriosis, cysts and infertility, are caused by individuals having sex with demons and witches in their dreams.

Immanuel’s claims were first reported by The Daily Beast.

Immanuel has said in sermons on YouTube that widespread gynecological issues are caused by sexual contact with “spirit husbands” and “spirit wives.”

Immanuel said in a 2015 sermon that alien DNA is used in medical treatments. In another 2015 sermon, she claimed that researchers are currently working on a vaccine to prevent individuals from being religious.

In the same 2015 sermon in which she referenced alien DNA, she said the government is run by “reptilians,” not humans.

She has also said that popular children’s television shows and toys are being used to expose children to witches and spirits. She specifically cited the Harry Potter series, Pokémon, the shows “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “Hannah Montana,” and more. She also said that Magic 8 Ball toys introduce children to witches.

The video blocked by social media giants this week uses footage from a speech Immanuel gave at the Supreme Court at an event called the “White Coat Summit,” according to multiple reports.

The physician said at the event that she has treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug that has often been touted by Trump.

After the videos were removed from Facebook, Immanuel tweeted, “Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do. You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name.”

Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do. You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name. — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 28, 2020

She previously called for visitors to her clinic to wear a mask or face covering in a promotional video from April.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called on all Americans to wear masks or face coverings to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Multiple studies have found that hydroxychloroquine is not effective at treating COVID-19 and can cause adverse effects, such as heart rhythm irregularities.

