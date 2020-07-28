https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/07/28/doj-22-people-charged-violent-weekend-portland/

The Department of Justice published a press release yesterday detailing 22 individuals who were arrested and charged with various crimes after a violent weekend in Portland. This summary breaks down all of the arrests by day, starting with last Thursday night:

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced today that 22 people have been arrested and are facing federal charges for their roles in weekend protests at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland. According to court documents, since May 26, 2020, protests in downtown Portland have been followed by nightly criminal activity including assaults on law enforcement officers, destruction of property, looting, arson, and vandalism. The Hatfield Federal Courthouse has been a nightly target of vandalism during evening protests and riots, sustaining extensive damage… Six people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 23, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 24, 2020. Carly Anne Ballard, 34, and David Michael Bouchard, 36, are charged with assaulting federal officers; and Josslynn Kreutz, 28, Dakota Eastman, 30, Ezra Meyers, 18, and Mark Rolycanov, 28, are charged with failing to obey lawful orders.

Friday night a Canadian was arrested for doxing police.

On July 24, 2020, agents from Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested Ronald Bernard Hickey, 44, a Canadian National, for harassing and stalking federal employees assigned to assist the Federal Protective Service with ongoing civil unrest in Portland. Hickey used his Twitter account, @TawasiSoce, to knowingly release personal information of these employees in an attempt to threaten, intimidate, or incite violence against them.

Saturday things got violent with seven people arrested for assaulting an officer and one for flying a drone:

Eight people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 25, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 26, 2020. Rebecca Gonzales-Mota, 37; Stephen O’Donnell, 65; Thomas Johnson, 33; Nathan Oderdonk-Snow, 21; Joshua Webb, 22; Pablo Avvacato, 26; and Doug Dean, 34, are charged with assaulting federal officers. Richard Lindstet, 33, is charged with operating a drone in restricted airspace.

Sunday night there were seven more arrests for assaulting federal officers:

Seven people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 26, 2020 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 27, 2020. Michael Stephenson, 23; Caleb Willis, 29; Noelle Mandolfo, 30; Travis Williams, 27; Patrick Stanford, age unknown; Coree Jefree, age unknown; and Tyler Gabriel, 22, are charged with assaulting federal officers.

By my count that’s 16 people charged with assaulting police officers. We know from on the ground reporting this weekend that rioters threw rocks, canned food, and large fireworks at police, in addition to the ever-present green lasers. At least six federal agents were injured on Saturday alone, one of whom had burns on both arms and another of whom got a concussion when a firework went off near his head.

Keep all of this in mind when people on the left claim that the riots were seeing, which have also involved a lot of destruction of property, isn’t real violence. In fact, there are people being injured in these things every night. In Seattle last Saturday, 59 police officers were injured. In Chicago recently 18 officers were injured. And as a DHS Twitter account pointed out yesterday, it’s clear from the items found that the violence is intentional.

Metal spikes These aren’t the tools of peaceful protesters. They are tools of violent rioters looking to harm and destroy. https://t.co/2R8DK1cbaW — DHS spokesperson (@SpoxDHS) July 27, 2020

