(CNBC) — Stocks fell on Tuesday as tech shares were under pressure and lawmakers continued their debate over the next coronavirus relief package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 205.49 points lower, or 0.8%, at 26,379.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.3% to 10,402.09 and the S&P 500 dipped 0.6% to close at 3,218.44.

Shares of Amazon slipped 1.8% and Netflix declined by 1.4%. Alphabet shares fell 1.7%. Facebook shares dipped 1.5% and Apple closed 1.6% lower.

