US Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday appeared before the House Judiciary Committee.

Democrat lawmakers were unhinged, rude and abusive toward Bill Barr.

The Democrats kept interrupting Bill Barr with the same line: “I’m reclaiming my time.”

Bill Barr was on fire today and he sipped his coffee after putting Democrat Rep. Madeleine Dean in her place with a snarky remark.

WATCH:

Twitter users responded with memes.

