President Donald Trump should focus his attention on highlighting the “cancel culture” that’s spreading across the country in his bid for reelection, a former Bush administration official argues.

Dan Senor, who worked for the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq and later served as an adviser to Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, wrote in the Financial Times that Trump has an opportunity to gain back support among voters after a tumultuous first half of the year.

“Political advisers in both campaigns agree that Mr. [Joe] Biden’s relative invisibility creates an opportunity for Mr. Trump. The incumbent will seek to influence the way voters define his rival — watch in the coming weeks as Mr. Trump tries to use Mr. Biden’s choice of a running mate as a wedge,” Senor wrote.

“If Mr. Biden uses his pick to reassure progressive and leftist voters, he is likely to choose a candidate who has taken positions on polarizing issues. This will create an opening for Mr. Trump. Support for police defunding, tearing down of statues of former presidents and reparations for slavery make many moderate voters uncomfortable.”

Senor added, “For Mr. Trump to exploit this opportunity, he would need to drop his offensive tributes to symbols and leaders of the Confederacy and instead focus attention on what has been dubbed ‘cancel culture.’ This cause was launched by young progressives who call out or boycott public figures for objectionable behavior. But many other Americans worry that the movement is getting out of hand.”

Trump, Senor said, needs to “amplify allegations that some teachers, journalists, business leaders and students have been fired or ostracized because of their beliefs, or even minor missteps.”

Another area where Trump could pick up some support is in the presidential debates, Senor said.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Biden leads Trump by more than 9 points in the major national polls.

