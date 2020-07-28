https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/truth-about-masks-and-covid

It’s high time to leave the partisan politics behind and focus on the facts about face masks and whether or not they really work against COVID-19.

On the radio program Tuesday, Glenn Beck spoke with Drs. Scott Jensen and George Rutherford about the scientific evidence that proves or disproves the effectiveness of mask wearing to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Then, Dr. Karyln Borysenko joined to break down where the massive political divide over masks came from in the first place.

“I think if we were to talk about this a couple months ago, I might have said, ‘Well, there’s the science of masks, and there’s the emotions of masks.’ But, unfortunately, there’s something in between,” Jensen said. “I would have thought that the science of masks would have to do with the physics of masks, so I did a video a couple months ago where I talked about the pore side of a cotton mask or a surgical mask.”

He explained that properly worn masks can help reduce the spread of virus particles, but cautioned against a false-sense of security when wearing a mask because they are far from providing complete protection.

“If you have a triple-ply mask, the pore size will end up being effectively five microns. And five microns, to a COVID-19 virus particle, is 50 times larger. That’s approximately the same differential between the two-inch separation between the wires of a chain-link fence, and a gnat,” Jensen explained.

“But now what we’re seeing is if we have some collision of COVID-19 viral particles with the latticework of any mask … if you’re breathing out or breathing in and the viral particles collide with the actual latticework of a mask, I think intuitively, yes, we can reduce the amount of virus particles that are going back and forth.”

Dr. Rutherford said masks are essential tools for fighting COVID-19, as long as you wear them correctly. He laid out the three main reasons he believes we should all be wearing masks.

“So, we’re trying to do three things,” he said. “First of all, we’re trying to protect the people around you, in case you are one of the 60% of people who have asymptomatic infection and don’t know it. The second thing we’re trying to do is to protect you. The third thing we’re trying to do is, if you get infected, you’ll get infected at a lower dose, and then you’re less likely to develop symptoms. That’s the threefer.”

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

