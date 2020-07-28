https://www.theblaze.com/news/motorist-militant-pull-guns-oregon

Indeed leftists are showing their solidarity with Portland militants by staging riots of their own in various U.S. cities — and things heated up over the weekend in a smaller Oregon city as well.

What are the details?

Hundreds showed up in Eugene on Saturday night — less than two hours from Portland and with only 177,000 residents — and set off fireworks at a county jail and federal courthouse while attacking businesses with employees trapped inside, Fox News reported.

In the end seven adults and one juvenile were arrested, the network said, after which an anti-capitalist, anti-fascist group of teens that became known amid the Portland rioting appeared to raise money for the jailbirds. The Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front’s unverified account retweeted messages directing people to use mobile payment service Venmo to send bail funds, Fox News added.

More from the network:

In Eugene, crowds blocked the streets and prevented one man in a pickup truck from passing, according to conservative journalist Andy Ngo, who made headlines last summer after an attack by members of the far-left militant group Antifa sent him to the hospital. After the crowd surrounded his vehicle Saturday night, the driver opened his door and pointed his handgun toward another man wearing a black T-shirt and helmet. The demonstrator pointed his own weapon at the driver through the opened car door window as the two faced off amid shouting from the crowd. The now-viral video of the exchange has garnered more than 1.6 million views as of Monday.

The pair jaw with each other in the clip, and the driver appears to say “get the f*** out” while the militant quickly replies “no.” Fox News said it wasn’t clear if either man in the video was among the arrestees.

Armed counter-protesters show up

The network also said armed counter-protesters showed up in Eugene, and a man was arrested after firing a handgun into the air while among crowd of about 300 people.

Police said the counter-protest dispersed before 10 p.m., and 200 remaining demonstrators began launching fireworks toward the federal courthouse and blocking traffic, Fox News said, adding that the group then marched to the Lane County Jail where they threw fireworks into the employee parking area and set off smoke bombs at the building’s entrance.

More from the network:

The “now-riotous group” advanced downtown and began ripping down street signs, spray painting buildings and a police auditor car, and smashed the windows of a Wells Fargo and Whole Foods. They also launched fireworks at the local Elkhorn Brewing and broke several windows while staff was inside. Officers were pelted with large rocks and police made announcements that the assembly was unlawful. Police deployed pepper ball munitions and CS gas to disperse crowds. A total of seven adults and one juvenile were arrested as a result of the riot.

Unlike in Portland, there is no federal law enforcement deployment in Eugene where local police appear to be keeping their distance and using drones to monitor crowds before stepping in to stop violence, Fox News added.

