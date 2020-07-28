https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gallup-race-party-affiliation-racial-justice/2020/07/28/id/979358
Sixty-five percent of Americans support the nationwide protests against racial injustice, according to a new Gallup poll.
Here are how the survey results, released Tuesday, break down:
- 92% of Black Americans support the protests.
- 89% of Asian-Americans back them.
- 70% of Hispanics support the protests.
- 59% of white respondents back them.
And here is what the survey found in terms of support for the protests by party affiliation:
- 22% of Republicans back them.
- 95% of Democrats support the protests.
- 69% of independents back them.
The survey also found:
- 21% say the protests have changed their views a lot about racial justice and equality.
- 33% say the protests have changed their views a little.
- 47% say the protests have not changed their views at all.
The poll, conducted June 23-July 6, surveyed 36,463 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.4 percentage points.