Sixty-five percent of Americans support the nationwide protests against racial injustice, according to a new Gallup poll.

Here are how the survey results, released Tuesday, break down:

92% of Black Americans support the protests.

89% of Asian-Americans back them.

70% of Hispanics support the protests.

59% of white respondents back them.

And here is what the survey found in terms of support for the protests by party affiliation:

22% of Republicans back them.

95% of Democrats support the protests.

69% of independents back them.

The survey also found:

21% say the protests have changed their views a lot about racial justice and equality.

33% say the protests have changed their views a little.

47% say the protests have not changed their views at all.

The poll, conducted June 23-July 6, surveyed 36,463 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.4 percentage points.

