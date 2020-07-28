https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gallup-race-party-affiliation-racial-justice/2020/07/28/id/979358

Sixty-five percent of Americans support the nationwide protests against racial injustice, according to a new Gallup poll.

Here are how the survey results, released Tuesday, break down:

  • 92% of Black Americans support the protests.
  • 89% of Asian-Americans back them.
  • 70% of Hispanics support the protests.
  • 59% of white respondents back them.

And here is what the survey found in terms of support for the protests by party affiliation:

  • 22% of Republicans back them.
  • 95% of Democrats support the protests.
  • 69% of independents back them.

The survey also found:

  • 21% say the protests have changed their views a lot about racial justice and equality.
  • 33% say the protests have changed their views a little.
  • 47% say the protests have not changed their views at all.

The poll, conducted June 23-July 6, surveyed 36,463 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.4 percentage points.

