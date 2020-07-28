https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/remington-firearms-gun-sales-bankruptcy/2020/07/28/id/979338

Remington Outdoor Co. filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years with plans to sell the two-century-old maker of firearms.

The company listed assets and liabilities of up to $500 million in a petition filed late Monday with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Alabama. The Chapter 11 filing allows the company to keep operating while it devises plans to turn around the business and pay its creditors.

The petition says Remington seeks to set up a sale process, without naming a specific buyer. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company held talks with the Navajo Nation about a sale, but those discussions fell apart.

Remington went bankrupt before in February 2018. It was felled by too much debt and overstocked gun dealers, who were left with unsold weapons after the surprise loss of Hillary Clinton — an advocate of gun control — to Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Cerberus Capital Management had acquired Remington in 2007, and the firearms and ammunition giant accumulated nearly $1 billion in debt.

It emerged from bankruptcy in May 2018, minus more than $775 million of debt, with ownership transferred to senior lenders. This time, Remington is heading back to bankruptcy even as gun sales revive amid civil unrest in the U.S.

In the months leading up to its first bankruptcy, the company had trouble attracting capital and potential buyers because of the controversy over arms sales. Family members of nine children and educators killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre sued Remington over its marketing of the semiautomatic military-style rifle the shooter used. A trial date was set for 2021.

Advisers to Remington include the law firm of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, M-III Advisory Partners and Ducera Securities as investment bankers, according to the petition.

The case is Remington Outdoor Company Inc., 20-81688-11, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

