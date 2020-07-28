https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/hack-reporter-andrea-mitchell-whines-msnbc-jim-jordan-plays-video-far-left-antifa-blm-violence-portland-across-us-video/

On Tuesday Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, played video of the continuing violence and leftist rioting on the streets across America.

This was devastating and revealing.

[embedded content]

Following Jordan’s remarks and video MSNBC hack reporter Andrea Mitchell complained about the use of this revealing video on MSNBC.

What a joke.

Democratic hack @mitchellreports whines about “very political and highly edited” video at top of Barr hearing calling out leftist press for lying about violent protests pic.twitter.com/OYNx6CzJ09 — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) July 28, 2020

