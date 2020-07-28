https://www.dailywire.com/news/haworth-china-is-our-generations-nazi-germany

The legacy of both Nazi Germany and World War II has left a scar across our political and social psyche still visible to this day. Seventy-five years after Allied forces saved Europe from the bloody grasp of tyranny, we still use the crimes of the Nazis as a baseline for measuring unimaginable evil. One of the most appalling labels which can be applied to anyone in the political space is still “Nazi” or “fascist,” and such labels have become an effective arrow in the Left’s sheath of ad hominem attacks against conservatives.

In addition to the understandable horror associated with the label of Nazism or fascism, references to the Holocaust often provide the “shock factor” cherry on the Left’s cake of hyperbole. One such obscene example was provided by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who compared illegal immigrant detention centers to concentration camps.