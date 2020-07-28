https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/horror-elderly-white-nursing-home-patient-seen-video-brutally-beaten-black-man-dies-attack/

Michigan – 20-year-old Jaden Hayden posted a video of himself beating an elderly white nursing home patient back in May.

Jaden Hayden posted multiple videos of himself beating nursing home patients to Bitchute and YouTube.

He filmed himself beating 75-year-old Norman Bledsoe on the head until he was bloodied.

Norman Bledsoe never recovered from the brutal beating and he passed away on Monday, according to his nephew Kevin Bledsoe.

Kevin Bledsoe said his uncle suffered broken fingers, a broken jaw and broken ribs as a result of the horrific beating.

The Detroit News reported:

A 75-year-old nursing home resident who was the alleged victim of a videotaped beating in May that made national news died Monday morning, his nephew said. Norman Bledsoe had been depressed and was not eating properly since the May 15 beating at the Westwood Nursing Center in the 16850 block of Schaefer Highway on Detroit’s northwest side, his nephew Kevin Bledsoe said. “His eating habits went downhill after (the alleged assault), and he lost quite a bit of weight,” Kevin Bledsoe said. Bledsoe said he learned from his father Monday morning about his uncle’s death, although he was unsure of the cause.

Jaden Hayden was arrested in May and charged with 2 counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, theft, and two counts of credit card theft in connection with the attack on Bledsoe.

A hearing is scheduled for July 30th.

Prosecutors should add charges now that Norman Bledsoe died following the attack.

