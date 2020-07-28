http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/bKzj5NXxDPY/

THE “world’s most identical twins” Anna and Lucy DeCinque have revealed that they are planning to get pregnant at the same time with their shared boyfriend.

The sisters, who live in Perth with their partner Ben appeared on This Morning today where they explained that they wanted to experience pregnancy together.

4

Anna and Lucy DeCinque are planning to get pregnant at the same time with their shared boyfriend BenCredit: Instagram

The twins, who share a bed with their man Ben, 39, told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford their plans via video link.

Lucy said: “We want to experience pregnancy together, we want to everything in life together, we’ll die together, we’ll grow old together.”

They admitted: “We may have to go down the IVF route.

“We will freeze our eggs at the same time, it will be a challenge but we just want to be the same.”

4

The sisters appeared on This Morning todayCredit: Rex Features

4

The sisters share a bed with their partner BenCredit: Instagram

While the sisters strive to be identical as possible they said they are prepared to have children of different genders “as long as they’re happy and healthy.”

Anna and Lucy have previously had separate boyfriends but claim they are much happier sharing Ben.

Lucy said: “The first night we met Ben we kissed him, the both of us so we thought where can this go.

“In the past we had separate boyfriends but they didn’t understand our bond. Ben understands us and accepts us for who we are.

4

The twins are prepared to have children of different gendersCredit: Instagram

“Ben treats us equally and it’s been equal from day one. There’s no jealousy whatsoever.

“He gets double the love, double the attention so he’s never complaining. Twinning and winning.”

Since becoming local celebrities in their hometown of Perth, Western Australia, four years ago after being interviewed on local TV about their intertwined lives, the pair are now a global phenomenon.

Not only do they dress in matching outfits, they’ve also had the same surgery to achieve their look, eat exactly the same number of calories as each other every day and exercise for the same length of time.

On top of that, they go to the toilet at the same time, share a partner and refuse to be more than a few feet from one another.

In other news, the twins previously revealed how they “nearly died” of alcohol poisoning.

And we told you how they both had the same cosmetic surgery, share a job and refuse to be separated – even for ONE HOUR.

Plus the girls also revealed they have visible scars on their matching DD boob jobs… so they’re going to spend £23k going even BIGGER.

‘World’s most identical twins’ Lucy and Anna DeCinque reveal they died after using a cryotherapy chamber in botched anti-aging treatment

