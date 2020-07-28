https://www.theblaze.com/news/portland-mayor-meeting-dhs-ceasefire

Democratic Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler is demanding a meeting with the Department of Homeland Security.

What are the details?

In a Monday night tweet, Wheeler said that both he and Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty were seeking a meeting with acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf about the ever-deteriorating conditions across the city.

He wrote, “Commissioner @JoAnnPDX and I are calling for an immediate meeting with Department of Homeland Security leadership on the ground in Portland and with Acting Secretary @DHS_Wolf to discuss a cease-fire and the removal of heightened federal forces from Portland.”

It seems important to note that Wheeler on July 16 tweeted, “A number of people have asked if I know DHS leadership is in town, and if I’m going to meet with them. We’re aware that they’re here. We wish they weren’t. We haven’t been invited to meet with them, and if we were, we’d decline.”

Up until even Thursday, Wheeler insisted he wanted no part of a meeting with Department of Homeland Security officials.

Just last week, Wheeler told CNN, “I have no reason to reach [Wolf]. My demands are clear. I want them to leave.”

President Donald Trump sent federal agents to the area earlier in July in an attempt to quell protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Wheeler has been vehement in his insistence that federal agents and government intervention are unnecessary in Portland despite riots and his being teargassed.

100 more federal agents reportedly on the way

Wheeler’s request comes on the heel of reports that more federal agents are headed to the area in an attempt to settle the violent unrest.

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that the Trump administration is planning to send more agents to the area in order to protect a federal courthouse that has been the target of many dangerous protests.

The Post reported from a variety of internal emails alleged to be from the U.S. Marshals Service that purported to detail plans for the deployment of an additional 100 deputy U.S. marshals.

Drew Wade, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service, told the Post, “The agency took steps to identify up to 100 personnel to send to the District of Oregon in case they were needed to relieve or supplement deputies permanently stationed in the district.”

He added, “They may also be used to rotate with personnel already sent there to support district operations during the civil unrest mission to insure the function and safety of judicial proceedings.”

No final plans have been solidified, according to the outlet.

